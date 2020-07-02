UK PM Johnson Slams China For Annexing Hong Kong's Autonomy; Offers Citizenship Route

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday held China in "clear and serious breach" of the Sino-British agreement under which Hong Kong had been handed over to the Chinese government. He confirmed that a citizenship route will now be offered to Hong Kong's British National (Overseas) passport holders.

'A clear and serious breach'

Addressing the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said China's new National Security Law is a threat to the rights and freedom of the region and in direct conflict with Hong Kong Basic Law.

"We stand for rules and obligations and we think that is the soundest basis of our international relations. The enactment and the imposition of this National Security Law constitutes a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. It violates Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and is in direct conflict with Hong Kong Basic Law," he said.

"The law also threatens the freedoms and rights protected by the Joint Declaration. We made clear that if China continued down this path, we would introduce a new route for those with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for citizenship. And, that is precisely what we will do now," he added.

Jinping signs new security law

China's central government on Tuesday night imposed a national security law, stripping the city of its autonomy and precious civil, social freedoms, cementing Beijing's authoritarian rule over the territory. Xi Jinping signed the legislation soon after Chinese lawmakers voted unanimously to adopt the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

According to PTI, the law facilitating the presence of Chinese security offices in Hong Kong, besides prohibiting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security -- was passed by the 162-member Standing Committee of China's legislature the National People's Congress (NPC).

As soon as the draft legislation was adopted by the NPC, regarded as the rubber-stamp Parliament for its routine approval of whatever the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) proposes, Xi signed it immediately, making it into law ready for implementation. The US, the European Union and NATO have expressed concern on the new law and warned of retaliatory measures. Thursday is also the anniversary of the UK's handing over of Hong Kong's sovereignty to China.

(With agency inputs)