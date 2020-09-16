Katrina Kaif Is All Praise For Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's New Cafe 'One Two'; See Post

Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, to congratulate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their new cafe One Two. The actor shared by delicious-looking healthy food and also penned a sweet. Seeing this sweet gesture, Sonam went on to re-share Katrina’s wish on her Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared pictures of some delicious looking food from Sonam and Anand’s new café. In the first story, one can see a simple white container with a girl sipping on some coffee along with that a small tag that reads, “One Two”.

The picture below that shows what’s inside the container and it looks delicious. One can see the cream-based food assorted with some fruit and nuts. Along with the picture, Katrina also wrote, “congrats on new café – one two….. it’s yummmm. @sonamkapoor @anandahuja”. Take a look at the story below.

Apart from that she also shared another dish that she ordered from the new café. One can see a keto dish stored in a similar quirky container. Along with the post, she also wrote, “One Two café”. Take a look at the post below.

Seems like it was not just Katrina who ordered a delicious looking meal from One Two. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez also took to her Instagram handle to share a video of what she ordered from café One Two. The actor shows off her dish and went on to say that she is so excited to try it.

The actor ordered a Basil seed pudding. And along with the post, she also wrote, “Yay! Sonam, this looks amazing. Can’t wait to try it. Take a look at a glimpse of the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting skills and storyline. Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi helmed by Rohit Shetty which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie was supposed to release earlier but now due to the pandemic, the makers kept the film on a halt and will release the film once theatres re-open. Post that, she will also be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot.

