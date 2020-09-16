Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares An Informative Video About Courtesans In Bollywood; Watch

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to Instagram to share a video by The Swaddle titled 'How courtesans shaped Bombay cinema'. The video explained the role of courtesans in Bollywood and how they reshaped the industry and women's image. Take a closer look at Sonam's post and the video.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 'courtesans in Bollywood movies' post

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can see a tiny preview of the video she shared with the caption - 'Behind your favourite scenes and song, there lies a legacy you'd want to know'. She also tagged the channel that shared the post. Sonam regularly shares informative posts in her stories and posts.

About the video - Courtesans in Bollywood movies

In 'The Swaddle' video that actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared, fans can hear an expert, Ruth Vinita from the University of Montana, explain the role of courtesans in Bollywood movies. She starts the video by explaining that many courtesans came to Bollywood in the early era of the film industry as they couldn't continue their regular work anymore. She further explained that the first director, producer and choreographer in Bollywood were courtesans. She also mentioned that women were respected and were considered equal.

She further talked about how these women were the first women to own properties and to pay taxes. She also talked about how as society progressed, these women started disappearing. Ruth stated that many films in the 50s and 60s featured these women and that many directors had a straight connection with them.

The video was captioned - 'How courtesans shaped Bombay cinema. How did courtesans shape Bombay cinema, and how has their depiction in cinema evolved with time? Dr Ruth Vanita, gender and sexuality studies scholar, explains.

@ruth.vanita #TheSwaddleInterviews Edited by: @anahitasachdev Produced by: Shrishti Malhotra' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the video.

Most fans mentioned that the video was very informative and that they were amazed to hear all the information. Fans also mentioned other works or books that mentioned the same. Take a look at fan reactions to the video:

Pic Credit: The Swaddle's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: The Swaddle & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

