Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture In Swimsuit; Preity Zinta Calls Her A 'hottie'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently shared a throwback picture of hers before the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor shared the picture with a blue heart and wave emoji. The picture seems to be from one of her shoots as she has tagged the photographer on her post. Check out the post.

Also Read | This Day That Year September 14: Katrina Kaif Turns Photographer & Other Major Events

Katrina Kaif's recent post

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of hers in a swimsuit. She is sporting a white net swimsuit while her hair is wet. She looks away from the camera in the pic. The photo is clicked by celebrity photographer Abheet Gidwani who has also clicked a few more pictures on her page. Take a look at her picture:

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Pens A Heart-warming Wish For Her 'Namastey London' Co-star Akshay Kumar

A few celebrities have commented on Katrina Kaif's photo. Preity Zinta commented 'Hottie' on the photo. Celebrity hair artist Amit Thakur comment about how much he misses travelling. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala commented on her photo as well. Fans have showered her picture with tons of emojis:

Source: Katrina Kaif's IG

A sneak peek into Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina Kaif's Instagram is flooded with her professional work as well as her personal life photos. The actor, once is a while, shares throwback pictures of herself and her friends and family. She recently shared a picture with actor Anushka Sharma on her Instagram. The two seem extremely happy in the picture and seemed like they were giggling about something. Katrina Kaif wrote, "Just felt happy seeing this pic". Take a look:

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish The Actor

Here is another throwback picture from Katrina Kaif's Instagram. It is a picture from the sets of Rajneeti. Katrina is dressed in a kurta churidar while she holds a cricket bat and a tennis ball in her hand. It looks like a picture clicked in between the shoot of the film. Katrina Kaif seems to be fond of cricket. She wrote, "Missing Cricket, Always ready to play, properly attired or no."

She also shared a picture of hers in the rains. She is sporting an all-white look with a hoody and shorts. She's seen holding a black and yellow umbrella and wore a pair of sneakers. She wrote a caption saying, "When it rains, I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain.'' Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn along with her. Ranveer Singh plays Simba in the film. The film was supposed to release earlier this year but did not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers are waiting for the theatres to reopen to release the film.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, And Others Who Can Be Part Of 'A Star Is Born' Hindi Remake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.