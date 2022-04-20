Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has proven his acting mettle with a number of projects in various genres over the years. From portraying Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat to playing a cop role in Simmba, the actor has wowed the audience with his work. He is now all set to star in a complete family entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled for release next month. The makers of the movie recently unveiled its much-awaited trailer, which has left viewers stunned. After Anushka Sharma, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif also penned praise for the film's trailer and received a "Paaramparik Saabun" from Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Katrina Kaif was recently seen posing with Jayeshbhai Jordaar's scentless soap as she received one from the film's team. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the soap and the note that she received from the film's team. The note read, "Aadarniya Katrina Ji, Ye bina khushbu ka saabun humaare Pravingadh ka aadhunik aavishkaar hai . Hamaari bahu-betiyon ko sirf isi se Nahaane ki permission hai. Aisa kyu hai? Yeh humaare mein nahin poochte. Main aapko yahaan zaroor bulaata lekin humaara toll-naaka cross karte hi aapko ghunghat prathaa ka paalan karna padhega. Phir kuch nahin dikhega. Behtar hoga ki maine aapko Pravingadh ke jeevan ki ek jhalak bheju jisse aap sehparivaar aapki marzi-anusaar anubhav kar sake."

"Abhi ke liye yeh paaramparik saabun bhej rahaa hun. Aapka, Jayeshbhai Jordaar," it concluded as saying. Sharing the post, Katrina praised the film's recently released trailer and wrote, "An unscented soap. A silent protest. A celebration of girl power! We need more men like Jayeshbhai!" She further asked her fans to watch the film's trailer.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma was left intrigued by the soap and the note that she received from the film's team. The actor penned she was curious to watch the film's trailer and know what Ranveer Singh has to offer the viewers this time. She wrote, "Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from Jayeshbhai." "Curious to know what will unfold tomorrow!" she added.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a forthcoming social drama-comedy that stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Shalini Pandey serves as the leading lady of the movie, while it also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. The movie's plot revolves around a middle-aged Gujarati man and his attempt to save his unborn daughter from his orthodox family. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is set to hit the theatres on May 13, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@katrinakaif