Katrina Kaif Loves THIS Photo That Makes Kartik Aaryan Miss The 'social Embracing Days'

Katrina Kaif is an all-time active member of social media and does not fail to impress fans with her regular whereabouts. Only recently, her camaraderie with Kartik Aaryan at an awards night set the internet ablaze. While Kartik Aaryan was seen attending the event with a fractured hand, Katrina was seen checking up on his hand and enquiring about his injury. Not only that, even before the duo's crackling chemistry was much loved by fans. And now, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan are the new Insta-buddies.

Katrina Kaif loves this photo that makes Kartik Aaryan miss social embracing days

Katrina Kaif's photos time and again set the internet on fire. Only recently, the Sooryavanshi actor shared a picture of baby camels on her Instagram and captioned the photo saying, 'This made me smile' followed by many hearts. While fans cascaded to comment on Katrina's share, Kartik Aaryan also dropped a comment saying, 'Oh how I miss the social embracing days'. Take a look.

Also Read | Director Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' debacle

Also Read | Katrina Kaif to Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood actors who urge fans to stay fit; see

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif's upcoming action outing-Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn has been temporarily postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur. Director Anees Bazmee took to his Instagram to share that they have been taking utmost care during the shoot amid the Coronavirus scare.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's songs that hit the right chord; 'Tera Yaar Hu Main', 'Dilbara' & more

Also Read | Katrina Kaif To Jacqueline: This Is How Stars Spent Their Weekend Amid Coronavirus Scare

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.