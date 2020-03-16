Katrina Kaif To Jacqueline: This Is How Stars Spent Their Weekend Amid Coronavirus Scare

With a panicking situation in the entire world due to Coronavirus, the state has declared an emergency. Many Bollywood celebrities have been urging their fans to stay safe and indoors and have also been spreading awareness regarding the same. Here's what Bollywood actors did over the weekend amidst the coronavirus outbreak in India.

What did these Bollywood actors do over the weekend?

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport a few days back and was supposed to be flying down somewhere. During the weekend, Sara Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram and revealed that she travelled to Varanasi. Sara Ali Khan shared a video while she was roaming around the city, shopping for some colourful bangles.

Deepika Padukone

Since the shooting for all the Bollywood movies has come to a halt, celebrities have got some time to pamper themselves. Similarly, Deepika Padukone spent an ordinary weekend chilling at home and cleaning her wardrobe. We loved how the actor made the best use of her free time.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Unlike other Bollywood stars who decided to stay indoors, Jacqueline Fernandes was seen meeting and spending some quality time with her friends and her closed ones. But despite being outdoors, the actor made sure to sanitize herself and carry masks to ensure she stays hygienic. She even shared some fun videos on her Instagram story.

Neha Sharma

Bollywood star Neha Sharma too had travelled to Ludhiana over the weekend. She shared a few pictures in a beautiful pink gown she had worn for an event. She also shared the location and was seen munching on some junk as calories don't count on a vacation or on a weekend.

Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif had been busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi but since everything came to a halt because of a pandemic, she spent some time with her closed ones. Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her Instagram account as she spent the weekend, chilling with her sister, Isabella Kaif, and her friends Yasmin Karachiwala and Karishma Kohli. They looked quite happy to have a day-off from work.

