As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up to tie the knot on Thursday, December 9, 2021, here are some more updates on their special day.

Republic Media Network's sources have reported that the bride-to-be made a special entry on her wedding day. She walked in with the number Ishq Tera Mera playing in the background.

Katrina Kaif's special entry with Ishq Tera Mera song

Katrina Kaif kick-started her wedding with Vicky Kaushal as she made a special entry with the song Ishq Tera Mera. The couple will soon get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. Special security measures and arrangements have been made to ensure their day goes smoothly. The local police administration has also been constantly patrolling outside the fort. The couple is also keeping every detail of their wedding under wraps and have also asked their guests to refrain from using their phones and social media while at the ceremonies. They have been requested to leave their phones in their respective rooms.

As per the exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple will go ahead with a white theme for their special day. They will complete their wedding rituals in a white-themed gazebo. The entire fort has been decorated with this theme in mind and several exotic and foreign flowers have been used for the same as well. The couple will have two different ceremonies. They will have a traditional Hindu ceremony with pheras and will have a white wedding. Katrina Kaif's mother is expected to be giving her away on her big day.

The duo enjoyed the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday with their close friends and family. The pre-wedding rituals began on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and the celebrations will come to an end on December 9 with the much-awaited wedding.

The guests at the couple's wedding range from high-profile individuals from the world of entertainment to business and sports. Actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor and others are set to join the happy couple and celebrate this milestone in their relationship with them.

