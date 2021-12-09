Katrina-Vicky's Wedding Today: From Mandap-theme To Guests, 10 Things We Know So Far

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly set to tie the knot today, on December 9, 2021. The couple has been rumoured to be dating for a few years now and is all set to make it official. While the two are in Rajasthan currently, here are all the details about the couple's royal wedding.

Wedding venue

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to exchange their wedding vows at the royal Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The couple arrived at the venue two days prior to their wedding. Their families and other guests also reached the wedding on time.

The royal mandap

From their venue to decoration, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen something unique for their wedding. As per the exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple has chosen a white theme for their nuptials. The two will tie the knot in a white-themed gazebo.

Venue decorations

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seemingly very particular about their wedding and its decorations. As per Republic Media Network's exclusive reports, the entire Six Senses Fort has been decorated with exotic and foreign flowers. The decoration also has matching chairs with golden accents. The entire form is illuminated with diyas.

The couple's wedding ceremonies

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly set to tie the knot in two different ceremonies. While one will be the traditional Hindu ceremony including the pheras, the other one will be a white wedding. Fans are extremely excited to catch a single glimpse of the ceremonies.

Who will give away Katrina?

Katrina Kaif is reportedly not on talking terms with her father. Much like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif's mom is expected to give her away at the white wedding. The actor's mom was spotted with her during the wedding preparations several times.

Rules and regulations at VicKat's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's wedding is nothing short of a grand Bollywood affair and therefore the couple made sure to have strict security in and around the venue. As per a welcome note obtained by Republic Media Network, the couple has asked all guests to leave their mobile phones in their rooms. A huge team of bouncers was also alerted ahead of the wedding.

The couple's guests at the wedding

Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and filmmaker Kabir Khan were among the first guests to be spotted at the airport before leaving for the couple's wedding. Katrina Kaif considers Kabir Khan as her brother and reportedly had her Roka ceremony at his house about a month ago. Sharwari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Gurdas Maan, Shankar- Ehsan and many others are attending the royal wedding.

The menu at the wedding

As per the exclusive details obtained by Republic Media Network, the royal wedding has a giant menu for its guests. A vendor revealed 200 types of vegetables and fruits have been sourced for the food preparations of the wedding. Moreover, they have been brought from five countries, including the US and Taiwan.

The couple's Sangeet ceremony

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Sangeet ceremony was no less than a glamorous Bollywood night. The couple reportedly danced to Punjabi songs. The entire fort was lit up with lights for the function.

VicKat's honeymoon

As per several media reports, the couple is set to fly to the Maldives for their honeymoon. While a new variant of coronavirus has been found, various other countries have COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, Maldives has been the tourist spot for various Bollywood celebs for the past year.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif