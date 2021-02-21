Katrina Kaif Nails Jack Black's Viral Dance Video, Says, 'Hope We Get To Dance A Duet'

Katrina Kaif on Sunday recreated Hollywood actor Jack Black's viral video from 2020 and totally nailed the performance. "On one fine sunny day - this seemed like a good idea @jackblack I really hope we get to dance a duet together one day... more," she wrote with her video post.

Netizens were amazed to see Katrina matching the steps perfectly as she showed the video on a split-screen. Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Did you just Jack?", while many fans dropped heart and fire emojis. "Just woooow things," another fan said.

Katrina Kaif on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. The movie starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty is said to be one of the most anticipated films when theatres open in a full-fledged manner amid COVID-19. Among the other films in her kitty include Bhoot Police, where she is working alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Jack Black joins the cast of 'Borderlands'

Actor Jack Black is the latest addition to the cast of Lionsgate's Borderlands movie. An adaptation of a popular video game of the same name, the movie will be directed by Eli Roth from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.



The new project reunites Black with his The House with a Clock in Its Walls co-star Cate Blanchett and director Roth. The cast also includes Jamie Lee Curtis and Black's Jumanji movies co-star Kevin Hart, reported Deadline.



The Borderlands video game series launched in 2009, with Gearbox Software. The latest version of the game, Borderlands 3, came out in September 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

