Katrina Kaif’s Workout Routine Revealed, Netizens Call Her 'role Model'

Yasmin Karachiwala is a professional fitness trainer who works on the fitness of several A-list celebrities and shares their routine on social media platforms. Yasmin recently shared Katrina Kaif's workout routine. Katrina Kaif can be seen working out with full determination along with her.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Shares New Pic Layered In Warm Clothes; Captions It 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Also Read | Rajinikanth Visits Ilayaraja's New Recording Studio In Chennai; Pics Surface

Katrina Kaif's workout routine revealed

Yashmin Karachiwala shared the workout routine of Katrina Kaif. She captioned Katrina Kaif's video by saying " Hey Everyone! Have you tried this workout of @katrinakaif Exercises:

1. Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps each

2. Push-Ups - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with wall pushup, incline push-up, or knee push-up)

3. Reverse Lunge with Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps each

4. Plank to ’T’ - 3 sets x 15 reps; 5.Sit-Ups - 3 sets. x 20 reps" Check out Katrina Kaif's workout routine video below:

Katrina Kaif's workout routine video has garnered over 23,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Fans are showering their love to Katrina Kaif's video. Many are praising the workout and while many others are calling both Katrina and Yasmin their inspiration. Check out some reactions below:

Katrina Kaif's photos

Katrina Kaif is very active on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her daily life. She recently shared a photo in which she looked stunning in a blue dress. Fans loved her look and were showering their love on her post. On February 6, she also shared a video where she can be seen playing badminton with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina Kaif is currently working with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the upcoming film, Phone Booth. Check out the post below:

Also Read | Disha Patani's Valentine's Day Celebrations Are Still On, But Not With Tiger Shroff

Katrina Kaif on the work front

Katrina Kaif has been a part of many popular Bollywood films. She started her with a 2003 film called Boom. She ten gained popularity for her role in 2005 for films like Sarkar and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. She then appeared in the 2006 popular film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. She did multiple films with Akshay Kumar like Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is King, Blue, and Tees Maar Khan. Her latest film with Akshay Kumar called Sooryavanshi is all set to release in theatres very soon.

Image Credits: @katrinakaif Instagram

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Makes Cameo Appearance In Netflix's 'The Big Day'; Grooves To 'Afghan Jalebi'

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Enters 'epic' Banter With Siddhant As He Preps To 'match Up' To Her Game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.