Katrina Kaif Makes Cameo Appearance In Netflix's 'The Big Day'; Grooves To 'Afghan Jalebi'

Katrina Kaif makes a small appearance in the new docu-series, The Big Day on Netflix. After showcasing the Indian tradition of hiring matchmakers to hunt for potential grooms and brides in 'Indian Matchmaking', Netflix has followed it up with a show which showcases the extravaganza of the big, fat Indian wedding. The show titled The Big Day features six couples and their expensive and grand wedding ceremonies.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Flaunts A Silk Saree Giving It Western Twist; Says 'it Goes With Everything'

Katrina Kaif in The Big Day

Actress Katrina Kaif has made a brief appearance on The Big Day. The actress attended her makeup artist Daniel Bauer's wedding with partner Tyrone Braganza. It is the third episode in the Netflix series which took place in Goa. In the series, Katrina appears on stage and dances to the song 'Afghan Jalebi' with the happy couple. Katrina looks beautiful in a blue lehenga and makes an exit after hugging the married couple and wishing them a happy and great life ahead. Check out a small snippet of Katrina's dance below:

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Pens Down Thoughts On 'legacy' & How She Wants To 'live Life'

Talking about Katrina Kaif's latest movie she will be seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', which was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on March 25 last year but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the lockdown. The movie is now slated to release on April 2. Katrina is currently busy shooting for the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina will also be playing the role of the first-ever female superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Super Soldier.'

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Enters 'epic' Banter With Siddhant As He Preps To 'match Up' To Her Game

Netflix's The Big Day review

The Big Day on Netflix dropped right in time for Valentine's Day. The show has 3 episodes that showcase big and extravagant Indian weddings. The Big Day is getting mixed reviews from the audience as some viewers feel that the series has not documented what actually normal Indian weddings are like while some viewers feel that the series documents the wedding of people who have money and the series is letting the normal middle-class people live vicariously through it. Take a look at some of The Big Day reviews below:

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Shows The Struggles Of Staying In Frame For A Picture

Came home after working on Valentines Day, started watching #TheBigDay and I’m already foreshadowing myself crying in the next 38 minutes. #brb — Aleeza (@queenofsparkxx) February 15, 2021

#TheBigDayOnNetflix #TheBigDay Tyrone and Daniel's wedding takes the cake from all the wedding featured on this show. Kudos — Nixxx (@Nixxx04519443) February 15, 2021

Watching The Big Day on Netflix makes me feel like the brokest of broke. Like damn. #TheBigDay #Netflix — Copper Head Queen 👑 (@tp72) February 15, 2021

#TheBigDay should've been one episode for each couple. There's so much going on, who allowed this 😭#TheBigDayOnNetflix — Meep. 💫 (@dulce_yayi) February 15, 2021

#TheBigDay #Netflix true depiction of how fake modernisation are killing our traditions & culture

Difficult to find out the true essence of Indian wedding

On the one hand they are saying society doesn’t matters & love does but doing all this only for society

Hypocrisy at its best pic.twitter.com/zbiYi2WIYJ — श्रेya श्रीvastava (@InParallelStory) February 16, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.