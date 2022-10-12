Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Life Post Marriage; Says 'it's A Big Change In One's Life...'

After dating for a few years, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. The couple kept their relationship a secret for a long time and surprised their fans with pictures of their nuptials. While the two soon went back to work after their wedding, Katrina Kaif recently opened up about her life post-marriage and revealed she and her actor husband do not get to spend much time together.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif was asked about her life after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. In her answer, Katrina Kaif said her post-marriage life is "beautiful" and "really wonderful." She continued that she and Vicky Kaushal have been busy with work and constantly travelling, due to which they get less time to spend together. The Sooryavanshi actor further called her husband a "very, very wonderful person" and added she is happy to have a person like him in her life.

Katrina Kaif said, "Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you’re living together. It's been really beautiful, it’s been really, really wonderful. He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together." "But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life," added the 39-year-old.

Katrina Kaif reveals she is scared of horror films

Katrina Kaif is currently promoting her upcoming film Bhoot Police, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie will mark Kaif's debut in the horror-comedy genre. However, the actor recently revealed that she could not finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that also stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani. During the chat, Katrina revealed she was scared throughout the film and added, "When Tabu comes… and even though I know that there is humour inside of it, for me that was very very scary."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif