Katrina Kaif Opts Yellow Sharara As She Arrives In Jaipur; Can You Guess Price & Designer?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in two days and have reached the wedding venue. The couple left for Rajasthan on Monday and were papped at the airport. The bride-to-be, who has been looking all glammed up for the past few days, looked radiant in a unique ethnic ensemble. The bridal glow on Katrina's face was evident as she waved at the paps outside her building and also at the airport. While the bride-to-be knows how to carry her ethnic attires, she has seemingly opted for some extraordinarily glamorous outfits for her wedding. Here are the details about Katrina Kaif's yellow outfit that she wore to board her flight to Jaipur.

Katrina Kaif's breathtaking outfit's designer and price

Ahead of her wedding, Katrina Kaif opted for a yellow-coloured ethnic outfit as her airport look. The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in her mustard yellow sharara and short kurta. She also carried a matching dupatta with a glamorous yet comfortable outfit. Katrina Kaif's airport outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna. The bottom was a plain but heavy sharara while the short kurta had white coloured embroidery on its sleeves, neck and border. The dupatta that Katrina carried was the highlight of the outfit as it was covered in gorgeous threadwork. While Anamika Khanna has not revealed the price of her breathtaking designer piece yet, her similar designed outfits cost nearly Rs 1.5 lakhs. Seemingly, Katrina has handpicked all her outfits for her pre-wedding events. She was designed by Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also flew to Rajasthan for the couple's wedding.

Details about Katrina's ruffled white saree

Katrina Kaif looked head-turning gorgeous in a white ruffled saree that she donned while paying a visit at Vicky Kaushal's Mumbai apartment. The actor paired the ruffled saree with a lavender and gold hand embroidered sleeveless blouse with cowrie shell detailing. Her saree was a designer piece by Arpita Mehta, which reportedly costs around Rs 1.2 lacs.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is set to take place on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple has chosen the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara for their wedding. A guest list of 120 members has been finalised.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla