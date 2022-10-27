Katrina Kaif Photographs Deepika Padukone Working 'really Hard' In Gym | Watch

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone share a close bond. While the two have never shared the screen space, they often work out together and have revealed the same. Katrina recently turned photographer for Deepika Padukone as the latter worked "really hard" in the gym, but there is a catch.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone recently shared a sneak peek into her aerial yoga session. While the Padmavat star claimed she worked "really hard," she was seemingly sleeping inside the aerial yoga equipment. Katrina seemingly did not join Deepika and instead chose to film her.

In the background, the Gehraiyaan star added the track Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor. Sharing the clip, Padukone wrote, "Me working really hard in the gym!" "Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good (filming) me..." she added. Watch the video here.

Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter react to Deepika's video

Padukone surely left her fans and industry colleagues in splits with the video. Varun Dhawan reacted to the clip and wrote, "Hahahaa," while Ishaan Khatter commented, "The mummy returns." The actors' fans asked them to collaborate and also to click a selfie.

A fan wrote, "CAN YOU GUYS DO A FILM TOGETHER ALREADY OR IS IT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR?" while another penned, "OMG we need a picture together with katrina please!" A fan also commented, "What you and KAT?!?? like this is gonna break internet."

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are fitness enthusiasts and often inspire people to live healthy lives. Deepika Padukone does not often share workout videos with her fans. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif frequently drops workout videos on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

