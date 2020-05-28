'It Was Magical, She Is Meticulous': Katrina Kaif Recalls Working With Nayanthara

In a recent interview, actor Katrina Kaif remarked that working with Nayanthara was like looking at the mirror. Speaking about the actor, Katrina Kaif mentioned that Nayanthara comes out as a fighter, as she has been working since a very young age. Adding to the same, Katrina Kaif remarked that she resonates with Nayanthara, as she is very meticulous about her work.

Recalling her shoot days with Nayanthara for the brand campaign of Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif mentioned that it was magical working with the actor. Katrina also remembered that she told her team she is working with her mirror. Adding to the same, Katrina mentioned that she now understands when people match her particulars with Nayanthara.

In 2019, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a video, featuring herself and Nayanthara engulfed in a conversation. With the video shared, Katrina Kaif wrote: “A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious 😘........... forever grateful ❤stay tuned for a campaign coming tomorrow”. Take a look at the video:

What's next for Katrina?

Katrina Kaif, who was lauded for her performance in Zero, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded.

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie marks the first association of Katrina and Sidharth after Bang Bang. As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third installment of the hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger along with Salman Khan. The much-anticipated sequel is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the makers of the movie postponed its release. No official date has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently gearing up for her next, Annaatthe along with Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj and Mollywood actor Keerthy Suresh. Helmed by Siva, the film reportedly stars Meena and Khushbu Sundar in prominent roles. Reportedly, the movie might release by the end of 2020.

