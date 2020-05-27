Parineeti Chopra's Recent Throwback Picture Reveals She Misses Pancakes With Katrina Kaif

Since the lockdown has forced everyone to stay inside their houses, people have started using the virtual world to connect with their friends. The government has imposed lockdown in order to follow social distancing. Since then, popular celebrities have been sharing throwback pictures from their favourite times.

Parineeti Chopra shares a throwback picture on Instagram

In the same context, Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture with her industry buddies. The picture included some of the most popular faces of the industry including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Shaheen Bhatt.

She captioned the picture along with, “The Days of social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina’s orders”. The picture showed all these stars enjoying their breakfast together before the lockdown started. Parineeti shared the picture that was initially shared on a media house’s Instagram account.

The actor also tagged Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Shaheen Bhatt on the Instagram story.

Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

On the professional end, Parineeti Chopra is prepping up for a busy year ahead. She already has three movies lined up for 2020. Currently, she will start the filming of her sports drama film, Saina. She is supposed to play the lead role fo popular sportsman Saina Nehwal. The story shows the exciting journey of the world-famous badminton player, Saina Nehwal.

It is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Initially, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to take up the lead role in the upcoming sports drama but had to drop plans for the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra has also completed the shoot of her upcoming black comedy, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. It stars popular faces of the industry including Arjun Kapoor Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta.

Reportedly, the film had already begun the pre-production of the film on November 7, 2017, in Mahipalpur. Initially, the film was slated to hit the cinemas on March 20, 2020, but was pushed ahead due to the ongoing pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra is also linked to another feature film which will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The film is called The Girl on The Train and it revolves around an alcoholic divorcee who gets involved in a missing person’s investigation. Parineeti is going to take up the lead role in the film along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary as her side actors. This movie will also mark the return of British star, Sammy John Heaneyafter his performance in The Sky Is Pink.

