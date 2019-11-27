Katrina Kaif Dishes Out Major Fashion Goals, As The Actor Leaves The City

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat along with Salman Khan, has time and again proved her mettle as an actor, as she has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career. Apart from being lauded for her love for fitness and unconventional talent, Katrina Kaif has also impressed masses with her brave fashion choices. Recently, Katrina Kaif was papped in Mumbai airport, leaving fashion lovers impressed. Here are all the details.

Katrina Kaif spotted at Mumbai airport

The paparazzi is often seen clicking pictures of their favourite celebrities. Recently, Katrina was clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai airport, as the actor left the city for her project commitments. Kat chose to keep her look casual in a pitch-black nylon jacket with a black blouse. Accompanied by a wine-coloured shade, Katrina teamed her look with a pair of black stretch trousers and sneakers. It looks like black is her favourite colour as recently, she was spotted in black again when she stepped out in the city wearing a black t-shirt with black cargo pants, dishing out major fashion goals. Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s all-black casual airport look.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif, who was lauded for her performance in Zero, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie marks the first association of Katrina and Sidharth after Bang Bang. As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third instalment of the hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger along with Salman Khan. The much-anticipated sequel is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

