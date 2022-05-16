Katrina Kaif Shares Romantic Glimpse Of Husband Vicky Kaushal's 'New York Wala Birthday'

On Monday, May 16, actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his first birthday after his dreamy wedding with Katrina Kaif. The Bollywood couple has jetted off to New York to mark the special occasion.

Wife Katrina Kaif also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of their romantic celebration away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world.

'You make everything better': Katrina Kaif

Sharing a series of mushy photos alongside Vicky Kaushal, the Merry Christmas actor wrote, "New York Wala Birthday. My (heart emoticon) Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER". In one photo Vicky Kaushal lovingly embraces Kaif, another sees him planting a sweet kiss on his wife's cheeks. While Katrina opted for a laid-back white attire, Vicky looked dapper in a casual sweatshirt. Both the photos capture Katrina Kaif sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures the couple. Moreover, the new photos are proof that the duo is having a gala time together. Take a look:

This comes just a week after, Vicky took to Instagram to share yet another happy photo of the couple as they take over the streets of New York. While sharing the picture, Kaushal hailed Kaif as his 'sugar rush'. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the special occasion of Mother's Day, the two paid sweet tributes to each other's mother via social media. While Kaushal shared a photo of Kaif's mother blessing the couple during one of their pre-wedding festivities, Kaif posted a smiling photo alongside Vicky and his mother.

In terms of work, Kaif is currently busy with the shoot of Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Vicky has Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled next, The Great Indian Family, and more in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif