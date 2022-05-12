'Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumour Has No Truth': Vicky Kaushal's Rep Issues Statement

Amid speculations and reports claiming actor Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Kaushal, the latter's representative has issued a statement. The duo got married on December 9, 2021, in a lavish wedding affair in Rajasthan in the attendance of close family and friends.

On the professional front, both the actors have packed schedules as they have multiple projects in the pipeline. However, this did not help them escape the pregnancy rumours that recently made the rounds.

Vicky Kaushal's rep denies Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

The URI actor's rep told Hindustan Times that the pregnancy rumours and reports are 'false'. Firmly refuting it, the rep further added that the report claiming Kaif's pregnancy 'is a rumour and has no truth'.

Earlier in April, Katrina Kaif was clicked at Mumbai airport where she donned an ethnic avatar while sporting a white mask. Her choice of wearing loose-fitting Indian attire sparked curiosity amongst netizens as they believed that the actor is pregnant. While the rumours were rife, the actor did not confirm or deny them.

More on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had managed to keep their wedding details away from the media for long. They confirmed their wedding by dropping pictures from the lavish ceremony at the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. They shared the pictures with the caption, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Recently, the duo made headlines after they shared pictures of their recent trip to New York City together. In the picture shared by Kaushal, the couple was seen walking on the busy streets of the city while Kaif shared a sneak peek into their breakfast date at her favourite cafe. Sharing the post, Kaif wrote, ''The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s.''

On the work front, Kaushal recently wrapped the shooting for his upcoming movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Kaushal also has other films lined up for releases like Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is currently busy filming for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.