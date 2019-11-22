Katrina Kaif Unveils Kay Beauty's New Products, Shares Excitement

Off late, many Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra have ventured into the world of business. The latest to join the club is Katrina Kaif, as the actor recently launched her own cosmetic company, Kay Beauty. Recently, Katrina Kaif took to her official social media handle to announce a piece of exciting news about her popular cosmetic company. Here are all the details.

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty launches new products

Recently, Katrina Kaif, on Instagram, announced the launch of Kay Beauty’s, New Eye Shadow Metallic-coloured Sticks. In a series of pictures shared by Katrina Kaif on Instagram, the actor was seen shooting for the much-anticipated product launch. In one of the pictures, Katrina revealed her excitement for the audience to try her products. Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram stories:

Celebrities who support Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty

Launched with a vision to deliver high-performance and ultra-glam makeup products that emphasise on skincare, Katrina Kaif has left no stone unturned to promote her makeup line. Many stars from the Indian film fraternity were seen promoting the brand on their social media handles. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma were seen singing praises of the Katrina-initiated brand. Launched on October 22, Kay Beauty is famous for its MATTE-inee Lip Crayon and MaeStrobe Metallic Lip Toppers. Take a look at celebrities who powered Kay Beauty:

