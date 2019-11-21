Katrina Kaif Says She's Only Taking Films And Characters That Challenge Her

Katrina Kaif surprised her fans with her performances in films like Zero and Bharat. Katrina has evidently taken a departure from her usual eye-candy roles and is reportedly venturing into roles which allow her to showcase her acting skills. The actor is interested in essaying roles which give her the opportunity to invest in a character and explore it as much as she can. Katrina recently spoke in detail about her current mind frame when it comes to choosing her films.

Katrina wishes to portray challenging characters

Recently while speaking to a news daily, Katrina was asked about her film choices in the future. She stated that she is keen on taking up roles that will give her space to really invest and get her teeth in the character. The Ek Tha Tiger actor wishes to take up roles that will allow her to give a performance which she was able to give in Bharat and Zero. Her performance as a star in distress in Zero garnered her a lot of praise by critics and audience alike.

She added that she now needs to make sure that she is only connecting with the films and characters that will inspire and challenge her to bring out a new aspect out of it. She noted that it was very encouraging to receive unanimous praise for her recent performances. She feels it is wonderful to receive praise for work as she considers her work to be very personal. The actor stated that when her performances come from a personal space, the acknowledgement and praise is equally personal.

She also talked about how she performed for her recent releases which earned her a lot of praise. She stated that she had very strong instincts regarding the characters she has played in the yesteryear which worked for her. Katrina Kaif added that now she has started to understand the character deeply and tries to understand it needs and wants to showcase a true performance.

