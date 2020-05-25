These Katrina Kaif Songs Fit The Perfect Playlist For Workout Motivation

Actor Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with the 2004 film Boom. With a growing fan-following since then, the actor has been a part of multiple hits like Singh is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, and more. Throughout her career, Kaif has been a part of several popular songs that will have you grooving to their beats in no time. Take a look at some of Katrina Kaif's popular songs that will perfectly fit your quarantine workout playlist.

Katrina Kaif's songs that are perfect for a workout session

Kamli

Kamli is one of the most popular songs from Dhoom 3. Also starring Aamir Khan, the film was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Kamli was recorded by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Pritam. The lyrics for the song were written by popular lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. With her incredible moves, Katrina Kaif will definitely have you swaying to this song.

Bang Bang

Bang Bang is the title track of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Bang Bang. Also starring Katrina Kaif, this is the Bollywood remake of Tom Cruise's Knight and Day. The song was recorded by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics were penned by Vishal Dadlani and the song was composed by the popular duo of Vishal and Shekhar.

Kala Chashma

Kala Chashma is one of the most popular tracks from the film Baar Baar Dekho. Along with Katrina, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra. One of the most popular party anthems of the country, the song was sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar. The rap from the song was recorded by Badshah and Indeep Bakshi. The lyrics were penned by Amrik Singh and Kumaar and the song was composed by Prem Hardeep and remixed by Badshah.

Sheila Ki Jawani

Sheila Ki Jawani is one of the most popular songs from the film Tees Maar Khan. Also starring Akshay Kumar, the film was directed by Farah Khan. The song was recorded by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan under the T-Series music label. The lyrics for the song were penned by Vishal Dadlani and it was composed by the music duo of Vishal and Shekhar.

Nachde Ne Saare

Nachde Ne Saare is another popular song from Baar Baar Dekho. The film was directed by Nitya Mehra. The song was recorded by Jasleen Royal, Harshdeep Kaur, and Siddharth Mahadevan. The lyrics for the song were penned by Aditya Sharma and it was composed by Jasleen Royal.

