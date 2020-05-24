Katrina Kaif's BTS Video Of Her Most Famous Actions Scenes From 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Katrina Kaif is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. The actor's popular films include Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Singh Is King, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang, and Dhoom 3 among others. One of the popular films of Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan is Tiger Zinda Hai which is the sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

Tiger Zinda Hai released in the year 2017 and was an action-adventure thriller film. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie, Tiger Zinda Hai has a stellar cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a terrorist organisation taking innocent nurses as hostages in a foreign land, while two special agents try to save their lives. Let’s have a look at one of the best behind the scenes videos form Tiger Zinda Hai that was posted by the YRF productions on YouTube.

Also read | Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Bloopers With Salman Khan And Other Cast

Katrina Kaif's action sequence from Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif practised very hard for her action packed performances in the movie. You can see in the video that Katrina Kaif is doing fighting scenes, action sequences, fitness workouts and much more to make action bits in Tiger Zinda Hai look like real combat. In this video, which is a behind the scenes clip of the film, Katrina Kaif is seen in thrilling action sequences in a park.

In this behind the scene video, Katrina says that Ali was very clear that her move should be real action combat. The actor said that her director Ali didn't want the scenes to look overly unbelievable and just wanted it to have the sense that these are two agents and actually have those capabilities.

Katrina Kaif also adds that, when it comes to action sequences, she loves to train herself to the scenes. She also revealed that Ali Abbas Zafar was very particular that she had the correct training team for making her understand all weapon used by her in the film. Watch this video now to see how Katrina Kaif performed high-octane action scenes as Zoya in Tiger Zinda Hai:

Also read | Salman Khan To Start Shooting For 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Sequel After Lockdown?

Also read | Check Out BTS Moments Of Salman Khan Starrer Song 'Awara' From 'Dabangg 3'

Also read | Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.