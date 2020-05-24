Katrina Kaif’s Movies That Will Definetely Inspire Wanderlust In You

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. And having spent 15 years in the industry, Katrina Kaif has been a part of many movies and has shot in various locations. Here are some of Katrina Kaif’s movies that will inspire wanderlust in you. Read ahead to know more-

Katrina Kaif’s movies that will inspire wanderlust in you

Race (2008)

Abbas Mastan’s Race was shot in Durban and Dubai, with a reported budget of ₹46 crores. The movie's cast includes Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Jaw-dropping Action Scenes On Screen, Check Videos

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was shot in Spain. The movie revolves around three friends, who decide to go on a road trip. The three go around various cities in Spain and the views are breathtakingly beautiful that have been well captued by the director of photography. The movie's cast includes Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Abay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Kalki in lead roles.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Answers Which Is The Catchiest Bollywood Song Ever

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger was primarily shot in India. However, several parts of the movie were shot in Turkey, Ireland, and Cuba. The lead cast of the movie includes Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Girish Karnad.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Reveals Shooting Locations For Salman Khan Starrer 'Bharat'

Dhoom 3 (2013)

Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Dhoom 3 is shot in Chicago. The lead cast of the movie includes Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra. The plot of the film revolves around Sahir, a circus entertainer who takes down a corrupt bank in Chicago. Indian officers Jai and Ali are assigned the task to nab Sahir. The movie is the third instalment in the Dhoom franchise.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif’s Best Scenes From Prakash Jha's Award Winning 'Rajneeti'

Bang Bang (2014)

Siddharth Anand’s Bang Bang has been shot in various locations across Shimla, Manali, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Delhi and Prague. The lead cast of the film includes Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. The plot of the film revolves around a young bank receptionist, who gets mixed up with Rajveer Nanda, a man who has a mysterious background.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.