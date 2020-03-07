Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In Florals In Her Latest Shoot; See Pics

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2004. She shot to fame with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. Since then the actor gained a huge fan following. With such a huge fandom, fans have often been taking outfits and styling inspiration from her.

The actor is often admired for his fashion sense and choice of outfits and accessories. She is quite active on social media and fans can easily draw inspiration from her social media accounts. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos in florals:

Katrina Kaif's photos in her latest photoshoot are definitely worth checking out

For one of her latest photoshoots, the Sooryavanshi actor is dressed in a pretty lehenga. Painted in an off-white colour, the outfit is clad in cute multicoloured flowers. The top, bottoms, and dupatta are all splashed in the same colour with the same design.

The skirt has a flowy design that can be easily bounced for a picture-perfect moment. With a squarish neck fit, the top has sleeveless styling with an open back. As for the dupatta, it is quite long and has a pretty and thin border closure along the ends.

Flaunting straight hair, Katrina Kaif chose to accessorise the look with a pair of two-tiered golden statement earrings. As for her footwear, she picked a pair of belted box heels that complimented the colour of her outfit. The actor chose to go minimal with her makeup and chose a nude shade for her lips but went loud with her eye-makeup.

