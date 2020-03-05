Katrina Kaif And Kiara Advani Give A Stylish Twist To Corsets; See Pictures

A corset is a garment which is worn to hold the torso in the desired shape. From the olden days, corsets are an integral part of a women’s wardrobe. We have seen Hollywood Divas like Emma Stone, Kristen Stewart, Lily James and many more wearing this garment. Donning a corset sometimes becomes uncomfortable as it is tighter around one's waist.

Recently Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani were seen giving a stylish twist to this garment. Both the divas were seen wearing ensembles that appear to look like a corset however, it is very comfortable to wear and fit in. The ensemble worn by these Bollywood divas are not Corset but it gives out the perfect corset vibe. Have a look at it here.

Katrina Kaif

In the picture, the Sooryavanshi star is seen donning a black body-hugging dress. The black dress features a nude corset-like imprint near the waist. Though it is a simple dress it looks like Katrina is wearing a corset. The diva opted for the concept of minimalism by keeping her look simple yet elegant. Sleek hair left open completed Katrina Kaif's look.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Praises Co-star Katrina Kaif's Acting In Upcoming Cop Drama 'Sooryavanshi'

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna, Shakti Mohan, Katrina Kaif Know How To Style A Saree Right; See Pics

Kiara Advani

Here, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a black dress with features a huge slit in the middle. The dress features a black belt around the waist of Kiara Advani which gives out corset vibes to fans. This look of the Kabir Singh star is very comfortable to pull off. Kiara Advani opted for centre partitioned hair and accessorised her look with statements heels.

ALSO READ| Kudi Nu Nachne De Song Featuring Katrina Kaif, Anushka And Others Receives Love From Fans

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif Rock Similar Orange Dresses; Who Wore It Better?