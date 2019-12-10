Katrina Kaif: Times When The 'Bharat' Actor Aced The All-black Look

Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the success of her recently launched beauty brand, Kay Beauty aka Kay by Katrina. The Bharat actor is considered one of the most prominent actors with immense knowledge of fashion and beauty. Katrina Kaif has proven her talent in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Singh Is King, Bharat, to Bang Bang, Dhoom 3 and many more. Talking about black outfits, only a few actors from Bollywood can carry the dark gothic colour, and Katrina is one of them. Here are some black outfits from Katrina Kaif's wardrobe, to take fashion cues from.

Katrina Kaif's black look

Katrina Kaif's surfing photoshoot

Katrina Kaif's diamond blazer

Katrina Kaif's Manish Malhotra lehenga

Katrina Kaif EID's black flower outfit

Katrina Kaif's Indo-western black outfit

