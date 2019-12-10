The Debate
Katrina Kaif: Times When The 'Bharat' Actor Aced The All-black Look

Bollywood News

From donning western off-shoulder mini dresses to traditional Indian lehengas, Katrina Kaif has time and again proved her love for fashion, impressing masses.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the success of her recently launched beauty brand, Kay Beauty aka Kay by Katrina. The Bharat actor is considered one of the most prominent actors with immense knowledge of fashion and beauty. Katrina Kaif has proven her talent in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Singh Is King, Bharat, to Bang Bang, Dhoom 3 and many more. Talking about black outfits, only a few actors from Bollywood can carry the dark gothic colour, and Katrina is one of them. Here are some black outfits from Katrina Kaif's wardrobe, to take fashion cues from. 

Katrina Kaif's black look 

Katrina Kaif's surfing photoshoot 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Katrina Kaif's diamond blazer 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Katrina Kaif's Manish Malhotra lehenga 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Katrina Kaif EID's black flower outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Katrina Kaif's Indo-western black outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

