Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Set The Stage On Fire At Bangladesh Premier League

The opening ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League was held at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. The special guests at the event were Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was also present at the event. The two actors performed live on a number of Bollywood songs. Netizens have been posting a number of videos of their performance.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the stage on fire in Dhaka

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently performed at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Bangladesh. The event marked the beginning of the T20 cricket league. Salman Khan could be seen performing on Oh Oh Jane Jaana, Selfie Le Le Re, Munna Badnaam Hua, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, amongst others. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif performed on songs like Swag Se Swagat and Kamli, among other songs. The two celebrities also performed together on a bunch of songs including Dil Diya Gallan. The videos of their performance have been going viral across social media platforms as fans seem to love the performances put together by the duo. Have a look at the videos here.

Does Katrina Kaif speak Bangla?

Katrina Kaif spoke to the spectators who were present at the event in the Bangla language. The people around the event were surprised at her gesture. Salman Khan could also be seen jokingly speaking about how her Bangla is better than her Hindi. The host of the show was also mentioned how talented the Bharat actor is. Have a look at the video here.

