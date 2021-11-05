Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spotted At Diwali Bash In Mumbai Amid Wedding Rumours

Amid rumours of their marriage in December, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together attending film producer Aarti Shetty’s Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai. Although both Katrina and Vicky arrived in separate vehicles, they were clicked in their respective cars at the same place. Their pictures and videos from the bash have been going viral all over the Internet.

For the party, Katrina wore a pink saree with a golden blouse for the occasion, while Vicky looked dashing in a dark blue kurta. The two smiled at the camera from inside their vehicles while posing for the paparazzi outside. Katrina also shared a picture on the joyous occasion where she can be seen posing with her mother and sister Isabelle. “Happy Diwali from our family to yours,” she wrote alongside the picture.

As per the latest buzz, the dates for Vicky Kushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding have been finalised. It is being said that the wedding rituals are likely to be held from December 7 to 9, according to a report by Pinkvilla. This is amid the rumoured would-be bride denying the reports in an interview. Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to have a 'big fat Punjabi' wedding, the report claimed. Apart from the rituals of Mehendi and haldi, a Catholic wedding is reportedly on the cards. The couple has already made their plans in sending out the invites for the wedding from December 7 to 9, as per the report. The near and dear ones have already been informed and the preparation has started.

Reports of the December wedding went viral on Wednesday night, and Katrina denied it to Bollywood Life. Her team shared that she was busy with the work for Tiger 3, for which she could go abroad soon. On the work front, Vicky recently garnered appreciation for her latest release Sardar Udham where he played the role of a freedom fighter Sardar Uddham Singh. On the other hand, Katrina’s latest film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar will release today. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

IMAGE: Instaram/VickyKaushal09/KatrinaKaif