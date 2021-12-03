Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Schedule: Here Are Details Of Their Wedding Festivities

As the fans are eager to know more and more about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and when and where they will be celebrating their special day, the sources of Republic Media Network have recently unveiled a glimpse of inside the wedding venue right before the wedding festivities begin.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding schedule will involve Sangeet, Mehendi ceremonies etc and it will also be attended by some of the Bollywood biggies as well as other prominent cricketers and businessmen.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding schedule

Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the duo will be planting a sapling and will then head for their wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky will have their court wedding on December 3, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 followed by their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

On the other hand, our sources also revealed a sight of fireworks at the venue ahead of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding. Take a look at the exclusive inside picture of the pre-wedding firework at the couple's venue.

Guest list of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Numerous celebrities namely Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others will be attending their wedding as the hotel rooms have been booked under their names. Several hotels have been booked to accommodate the guests in Sawai Madhopur while three have been booked in Jaipur as well. The guest will arrive by 22 charter planes to Jaipur while they will then be taken to Sawai Madhopur in 70 luxury cars.

