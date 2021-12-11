Katrina Kaif-Vicky's Wedding Post Breaks 'Nickyanka' & 'Virushka's Record; Here's How

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple's wedding was the most awaited Bollywood affair as they never officially disclosed their wedding date. While the couple was rumored to be dating for the past two years, they never made their relationship official until they got married. While the new couple in the town is one of the most beloved ones, their wedding post broke records on social media and surpassed Nickyanka (Nick and Priyanka) and Virushka's (Virat and Anushka) wedding pictures' likes count.

No wonder Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most talked-about couple in the country. Ever since their pre-wedding festivities began, their fans were eager to catch a glimpse of their looks and ceremonies. Paparazzi and media personnel were stationed outside their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple broke the internet by posting the first few pictures of their wedding. Friends and fans showered them with so much love that their wedding post's likes surpassed the count of first wedding pictures of Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

Katrina Kaif's latest post, consisting of her wedding pictures, received a total of over 10 million likes on Instagram. The post currently has 10.6 million likes, but the 10M milestone was touched in just 24 hours. Even Vicky Kaushal's post crossed six million hits on the photo-sharing platform. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding post currently has over four million likes. Despite being the first Indian to cross 100 million followers, Virat Kohli's first wedding picture received 4.4 million likes. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's first wedding picture also got 5.4 million likes.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding picture

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif broke the internet with their wedding pictures filled with love. The couple donned red and cream coloured wedding ensembles and looked surreal. The couple penned a heartfelt note for each other that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Several Bollywood celebs wished the couple. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together," while Alia Bhatt commented, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@viratkohli/@priyankachopra