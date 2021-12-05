Katrina Kaif’s Brother To Be The Best Man At Her Destination Wedding? Here's All We Know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. According to recent reports by Bollywood Hungama, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michael is all set to be her best man on her special day. He will reportedly raise a toast for the happy couple as well. With preparations in full swing, the rituals will begin on December 7 and will continue till December 9, which will be the wedding day, and guests will depart on December 10.

More details on Katrina-Vicky's Wedding

The couple's family has been snapped across the city in the days leading up to the big wedding. Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif, have been clicked in the city. Katrina's mother Suzanne and brother Michael too have arrived and were spotted by the paparazzi. Katrina Vicky themselves were also clicked as they attended their gym sessions.

Republic Media Network's sources have accessed the guest list of the high profiled guests who will also be attending the wedding. Known faces from the worlds of politics, business and sports will be in attendance including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mini Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. These individuals already have hotel rooms that have been booked for them. Other attendees include Sachin Tendulkar, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan and others. Republic Media Network's sources also reported that a special tiger safari has been arranged for the guests of the wedding at Ranthambore National Park. The National Park is located approximately 25-30 kilometres from the wedding venue which is the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. All guests attending the big wedding must be fully vaccinated in view of the global pandemic.

Sawai Madhopur District Magistrate earlier held a high-level meeting and called in the top authorities to sketch out a plan on how to manage the law and order situation, handle the crowds and the manner in which the celebrities and other guests will be provided security. The event management company putting the wedding together was also invited to join the meeting.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif, @vickykaushal