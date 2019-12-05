Katrina Kaif's Fitness Video Is Total 'Madness', Parineeti Chopra's Reaction Is Unmissable

Katrina Kaif, who has been a fitness icon and has inspired many with her fit and toned body, took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her exercising in the gym. Working out with her friends and trainer, Katrina was seen doing jump squats, burpees, and HIIT pilates. Looking at the video, Parineeti Chopra wrote: "I’m feeling muscle soreness just looking at it." Meanwhile, director Farah Khan said, "Goshh! Im exhausted just looking at you". Shraddha Kapoor too praised the Tiger Zinda Hai actress with some emojis.

'Give women-led films same mounting as that of movies with male superstars': Katrina Kaif

Talking about Fitness

Katrina Kaif in an event recently spoke about health and being fit. She said, "One thing I think that is important for us, we should not get fixated on how we look. Like Akshay Kumar always lecture me to be naturally lean and there is no importance of weights in the gym and we should be naturally lean. That is what works for him. It is important to know what works for you, but remember you only have one body to live this life in, just make sure that you are taking care of it the best you can because it is going everywhere with you."

Katrina Kaif: Films are not written for women in big, commercial space

Next B-town project:

Katrina will star opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's next cop film. "It is lovely to be working with Akshay. I have known him for a long time. Rohit is very clear about what he wants from this film. There is a science behind this film and it is meticulously and thoughtfully done," Katrina told PTI. In Sooryavanshi, Rohit has planned the special appearance of his two other popular cop characters - Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). Rohit also recently shared his desire to make a female cop film and Katrina Kaif said she is looking forward to the tentative project.

Katrina Kaif lauds Shaheen Bhatt for her book, Alia Bhatt reacts

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Sunday gym routine includes thera loop & weights; actress shares a picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.