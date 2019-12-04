Katrina Kaif Lauds Shaheen Bhatt For Her Book, Alia Bhatt Reacts

Screenwriter-Author Shaheen Bhatt's "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" released this week. The book, a philosophical tell-all, claims to be an "emotionally arresting memoir" taking the readers through the author's personal pendulum of understanding and living with depression. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and praised Shaheen for writing the book. Alia Bhatt who shares a cordial relation with Kaif dropped a comment with kisses.

Alia Bhatt on sister's battle with depression: Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen

Katrina wrote a heartfelt note saying, "what an incredibly brave thing to do to write this book, so heartbreakingly honestly written. You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb I miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone - this incredible book is available NOW."

Arjun Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen for launching her new book

Earlier published as an e-book, the paperback, according to the publishers, includes content that was edited out of the first edition alongside three new chapters, and more personal additions like scans from Shaheen''s journals. "I've never been (UN)Happier'' is my heart laid bare on a page and I hope this slightly tweaked and personalized version can lend its voice to the growing conversation about mental health in India," said Shaheen, who is also the elder sister of actor Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt breaks down at event while speaking about sister Shaheen's depression battle

Shaheen was diagnosed with depression at eighteen, after five years of already living with it. Touted to be the "bravest memoir" on depression, the book, according to Gurveen Chadha, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House India, is an "essential reading" for anyone trying to make sense of the mysterious and debilitating condition of depression.

"Her book is honest, all-consuming and so intimate, it's almost like taking a voyeuristic peek into her life... I am extremely proud to add Shaheen to the Penguin family and certain this book will make a monumental difference to our attitudes and perceptions towards mental health illnesses," said Chadha.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen spend a delightful evening together, see pictures here

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.