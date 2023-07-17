Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas To Release In Hindi And Tamil But There Is A Twist

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas now has an official release date. In addition to setting a date, the makers of the film have also revealed an interesting detail about the film pertaining to it's cast - or rather, casts. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is eyeing a December release.

3 things you need to know

Sriram Raghavan is known for directing films like Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur and Andhadhun.

Merry Christmas marks the first time Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.

Sethupathi was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer crime series Farzi, Michael Vedhanayagam.

2 casts for 2 languages



Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages - Hindi and Tamil. While both versions of this film will feature the same leads, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, there is an interesting twist involved when it comes to the supporting cast in the two versions. While the leads stay the same, the Hindi and Tamil versions of the film will feature an entirely separate set of supporting actors. Something unique like this can only be expected to heighten the hype surrounding the film.

(Merry Christmas has been shot in 2 languages, Hindi and Tamil | Image: katrinakaif/Instagram)



The Hindi supporting cast features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand. The same roles will be played in the Tamil version by Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu and Rajesh Williams. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will feature in cameos. In addition to this, the film will also introduce a child actor by the name of Pari.

It's a December release for Merry Christmas



On theme, Merry Christmas has been slated for a December release just ahead of peak Christmas season. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will be releasing in theatres on December 15. Much like Raghavan's previous films which have all been thrillers but with vastly different plots and pace, Merry Christmas is also expected to follow suit in redefining the genre.