Alia Bhatt Oversees Construction Of Her And Ranbir Kapoor's Bungalow

Alia Bhatt paid a visit to the construction site of her ‘dream home' in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's bungalow has been under construction for some time now. The couple can be overseeing work on the location on weekends. This time, Alia was alone during her visit. The Dear Zindagi star was dressed in a casual outfit, consisting of a white gunji and blue denim. She was accompanied by some of her staff members.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on social media, Alia let her hair loose. She wore black sunglasses and carried a sling bag. She also wore flip-flops. The Highway star waved at the fans and paps who called her name after spotting her. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are often seen visiting the site.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: Part 1. While she took a brief break from acting as she transitioned into motherhood, she is set to return to the big screen with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the film, Alia will be seen alongside Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Last month, they were seen in Kashmir shooting for it. Meanwhile, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also shared an update on the film series. He said that part 2 and 3 of Brahmastra will release in 2026 and 2027 repsectively.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Bollywood veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Alia Bhatt is also set to appear in Heart of Stone, which will be her Hollywood debut. She will be seen in the upcoming film alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.