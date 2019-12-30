Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Kaif And Aayush Sharma To Jet Off To The North East

The makers of the Isabelle Kaif and Aayush Sharma starrer Kwatha recently released the first look of the film. Since then, the industry could not keep gushing about the high-end casting. The film marks the debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle.

Isabelle Kaif and Aayush Sharma head to the North East

Aayush Sharma paved his way into Bollywood last year with Loveyatri. He is currently filming for his next film opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Kwatha will also be the directorial debut of Karan Lalit Butani.

Reportedly, the team will be heading to the North East early next year for the filming of Kwatha. Before they do so, the team will also be shooting for a few scenes in Delhi for approximately 10 days. The filming in the North East is expected to go on for 45 days. The Kwatha Team shot for a few montage scenes in Mumbai a few days back. According to reports, some major parts of the film will be shot in the North East including integral action sequences as well.

According to the director of the film Karan Butani, Kwatha is based on true events. Aayush Sharma will be playing the role of an army officer. On the other hand, Isabelle will be donning the cloak of a doctor in the film. Karan also said that the film will showcase the humane side of an army officer. The people serving in the army do not just guard borders but also work hard for the people of the country.

While talking about his leading lady and the hype around her, Karan Butani said that Isabelle Kaif’s professional training in dance is very visible in her way of working. He also said that the young starlet is always improving her skills and knows what is required of her. He also said that only a confident actor like Isabelle can do such things.

Aayush Sharma underwent training for a couple of months at an army camp in Pune before he started filming for Kwatha. He even gained 12 kg of muscle weight for his character in the film. While talking about his experience, he said that he had a very “enlightening experience”. He also said that the makers aim to tell a story and not make it into a cliché action flick.

