Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle To Star In 'Kwatha'; See Pics Of The First Look

The first look of the film Kwatha was released recently and the cast of the film has been grabbing headlines. The film stars Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif in the lead roles. The two actors are the brother-in-law of Salman Khan and sister of Katrina Kaif respectively. The first look of the movie was released on Twitter.

Katrina Kaif’s sister in the film Kwatha

The first look of the film Kwatha was released by film analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter handle. In the post, he has written about the beginning of the film's shooting. He has also written about the actors of the film, Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif. He has mentioned that the female actor is the sister of Bollywood actor, Katrina Kaif. He has also confirmed that the film will hit theatres in 2020. The film is being directed by Karan Lalit Butani and produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur, and Sujay Sujay Shankarwar.

Kwatha is reportedly an action film that has been set in Manipur. In the picture posted, a clapper can be seen with the name of the movie, Kwatha, written on it. In the background, military officers can be seen seated around a table. Have a look at the post and the actors of the film here.

Filming begins... #Kwatha stars #AayushSharma and #IsabelleKaif [sister of #KatrinaKaif]... Directed by Karan Lalit Butani... Produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar... 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/2taHR6GHUW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

Aayush Sharma talks about his role in Kwatha

Kwatha is reportedly the real-life story of a village in Manipur that is located on the border of India and Myanmar. Kwatha will be Aayush Sharma’s second film after the 2018 debut film, Loveyathri. Talking about his role in the film, he said that he looks like an Army officer now. He is trying his level best to prepare for the role. Back then, he said he was training with the Army and learning about their body language.

