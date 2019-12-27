Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Family, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia

Known to be a ‘yaaron ka yaar’ and a family man, Salman Khan had his friends and family in tow as he turned a year older on Friday. The actor turned 54 in style, with the presence of his leading ladies, rumoured exes, and other celebrities. The Bharat star cut the cake and partied all night with his close ones.

Sohail Khan threw a bash at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. The shutterbugs gathered in big numbers late on Thursday itself. They were not disappointed as the arrival of stars was at a brisk pace. His former leading ladies and alleged exes, Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif were spotted. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is a constant at all the celebrations of the family. His family members, sisters Alvira, Arpita, brothers-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, nephew Arhaan Khan posed for the cameras at the venue. Father Salim Khan and Helen too came out for the celebrations. Among the other guests were Saiee Manjrekar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, and many others.

The birthday boy came out in style, dressed in his trademark jacket and jeans. In front of the media, it was the Dabangg stars, who had the privilege of cutting the cake with Salman. Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep were present at the celebratory moment.

Later, the Maine Pyar Kiya star had his nephew Ahil in his arms as he cut a three-tier cake. Interestingly, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is expecting her second baby. Reportedly, the new bundle of joy is set to arrive on Friday.

Work front

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently riding high on the success of Dabangg 3. The movie has already hit the Rs 100-crore club in less than a week. The year was good for the birthday boy, since Bharat, earlier this year, was also a success.

