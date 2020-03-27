Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see

With the government ordering a lockdown in the country for 21 days, people are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained. Bollywood celebs have also come with similar concepts of doing one thing a day to keep the boredom away. However, it seems Katrina Kaif has stolen Deepika Padukone's plan for day 5. In an Instagram post of Deepika, she posted Katrina's video and stated that her idea for her next Instagram episode was plagiarised by Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif replies

Replying to the plagiarism charge, Katrina Kaif wrote that she received the rights from her 'trusted aide' Rupali. She further requested everyone to stay safe during this period.

Previously, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to report Katrina's idea. Both the actors are taking up daily challenges to keep themselves and their fans entertained through the COVID-19 lockdown. As a caption, Deepika wrote, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!!😤🤷🏽‍♀️🤣🤣🤣 #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19". She also reposted Katrina's episode as proof.

Although the act of cleaning utensils on her own was supposed to be Deepika Padukone's episode 5, Katrina Kaif had thought of it way earlier. She had posted the video three days before Deepika. Take a look:

Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have started posting one hobby or daily habit each day during this COVID-19 lockdown which they might not have done earlier. Deepika also brought out her quirky side by naming her posts in Seasons and Episodes. Here is a look at these actor's other posts during COVID-19 lockdown.

