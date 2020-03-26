Coronavirus Lockdown: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Give At-home Workout Fashion Inspo

Due to the rapid growth of Coronavirus, a 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. There has been an addition of several fatal cases because of the deadly virus. Along with lockdown, Coronavirus has also resulted in the shutdown of public places like malls, theatres, and gyms all around the country.

Many Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif are inspiring fans to workout at home during this crisis situation to stay healthy. All the fitness enthusiasts, who have been working out at home due to the virus. Here is a compilation of at-home workout fashion inspo to take from Bollywood celebs during this quarantine time. Have a look at it here.

Deepika Padukone

In this picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen posing after performing an intense workout. The diva is dressed in all-black gym wear. Hair tied in a bun completes this at home workout look of Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh recently shared a selfie of him with Deepika Padukone. Both the elite couple are spending their quarantining time productively by motivating fans to work out while they are self-distancing due to coronavirus. By looking at the picture, it seems that the duo exercised together and then clicked a selfie to inspire fans. Ranveer Singh can be seen dressed in red while Deepika in black.

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif cannot stay without working out even a single day and her Instagram post is a testimony to it. Since everyone is asked to maintain self-distancing due to coronavirus, the diva has been sharing her workout from home video sessions for fans. In this video, Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed in a navy blue skin-tight crop-top which is paired with matching sweatpants.

