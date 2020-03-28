Katrina Kaif's 'Life Under Quarantine' Series Will Teach You How To Be Productive; Watch

Katrina Kaif is probably one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media. Since the lockdown has been announced, Katrina Kaif has been sharing photos and videos of her life under quarantine. She is seen doing a lot of productive work and is also urging people to do the same, to keep them occupied at home. Here are some tips Katrina Kaif shared during her series, Life Under Quarantine with Katrina Kaif.

How to stay productive series with Katrina Kaif?

Workout sessions:

Even though gyms and other workout places have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Katrina Kaif is promoting workout from home videos. She shares videos of herself working out with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina Kaif is also sharing the routine for people to follow it.

Also Read: Odisha Mulls Inviting Top Professionals In Its Fight Against COVID-19

Catching up with friends...but online (you know, safety first)

The next thing Katrina Kaif shared on her Life with Quarantine series is catching up with friends. She shared a screenshot of her video call chat session with actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She shared that she reunited with her friends and also called their group a newly reformed group, #isolated.

Also Read: 4 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Rajasthan; Number Of Cases Touches 54

Doing the chores

Since Katrina Kaif has no domestic help available as the entire country is asked to stay indoors, the actor took up the challenge to do her household chores. She shared videos of her doing the dishes and sweeping her house, and also shared a few useful tips with her viewers.

Also Read: Return Of 'Ramayan' Evokes Childhood Nostalgia For Netizens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read: 'Scared For Kanika': Urvashi Rautela On 'her Friend' Falling Victim To Deadly Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.