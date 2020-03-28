The Debate
Return Of 'Ramayan' Evokes Childhood Nostalgia For Netizens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

After Union Minister Prakash Javdekar announced the re-telecast of Ramayan during the 21-days lockdown, social media has gone into a frenzy over the decision.

Ramayan

After Union Minister Prakash Javdekar announced the re-telecast of Ramayan during the 21-days lockdown, social media has gone into a frenzy over the decision. The Information & Broadcasting Minister took to Twitter to inform that DD National will re-run the iconic Ramayan at 9:00am and 9:00pm every day starting March 28.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their nostalgia after they watched the show on Saturday and said that they were re-living their childhood. The show instantly became the most talked-about topic on social media and started trending at the top on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions:

'Hungry, hopeless'

However, not everyone was happy with the government’s focus on the telecast of Ramayan when hundreds of thousands of migrant workers are walking miles to return to their homes.

As the worldwide cases of coronavirus approach 6 lakh, the number of cases in India has also been rising steadily with more 20 deaths reported so far. The United States has now the most number of cases across the world with over 1,700 deaths reported till now. 

(Image: Twiiter / @PrakashJavdekar)

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
