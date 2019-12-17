Katrina Kaif's White Dress & Reunion With Hrithik Roshan Remind Fans Of ZNMD Days

On Monday evening, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were snapped outside Ritesh Sidhwani's residence for a private bash. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar were also present at the party. But what caught everyone's attention was Katrina Kaif's plain white dress which reminded fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' song. Katrina and Hrithik were also clicked hugging each other while they were leaving the party.

When Hrithik called Katrina a 'Mazdoor'

Hrithik and Katrina's sizzling chemistry has been praised by viewers in both — Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In an interview with a leading publication, Hrithik Roshan spoke about Katrina Kaif's working style. He said, ""This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a ‘mazdoor’; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I’ve ever come across.”

Hrithik further said, "I’m telling you, deep inside Katrina is a ‘mazdoor’; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I’m working with her.”

What's next for the actors?

The fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise is reportedly in the planning stage. The film is being written and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film is highly anticipated as the previous instalments did well at the box office. The film will reportedly hit the theatres in December 2020. The makers, however, have not released an official statement about the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar.

