Katrina-Vicky's Haldi Ceremony: Decoding Bride & Groom's Graceful White-themed Ensemble

Official pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities have started pouring in, beginning with the Haldi ceremony. The pictures not only give fans a peek inside the dreamy affair, but also the couple's gorgeous attires curated by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Katrina's ivory lehenga gives major inspiration to all upcoming brides, while Vicky's Khadi Kurta and Salwar is the perfect outfit cue that to-be-grooms need to pick ahead of their D-day. Read further as we decode Katrina-Vicky's Haldi Ceremony look.

Katrina Kaif adorns Sabyasachi's ivory organdy lehenga

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Saturday, December 11, Sabyasachi uploaded the pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and also shared the intricate details of their Haldi ceremony outfits. They wrote, "For the Haldi ceremony, Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif wears a Sabyasachi ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery, and an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran."

The actor has also accentuated her outfit by wearing matching necklace, ring and bangles made out of flowers. Meanwhile, hairstylist Amit Thakur is behind her gorgeous wavy tresses, while the makeup has been done by Daniel Bauer. On the other hand, her "fuss-free and comfortable" drape has been curated by designer Dolly Jain. Lastly, Katrina's close friend Anaita Shroff Adjania along with Akshay Tyagi have styled the look.

Vicky Kaushal opts for Sabyasachi's Khadi Kurta and Salwar

Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in a simple yet stylish traditional white set by the designer. Decoding his look, Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle wrote, "For the Haldi ceremony Vicky Kaushal @vickykaushal09 wears a Sabyasachi embroidered khadi kurta and salwar." The Uri star was also clad in a bright pink dupatta as Katrina and his other family members splashed the turmeric colour all over him. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony

Taking to their respective Instagram Handles, the duo uploaded candid glimpses from the pre-wedding festivity as they applied Haldi on each other while being surrounded by their parents and other family members. Captioning their posts, they wrote,"Shukr. Sabr. Khushi".

The duo officially tied the knot on Thursday, December 9 after a three-day-long wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

