'Katti Batti' Actor Imran Khan Attends Cousin Zayn Marie's Wedding

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan's daughter Zayn Marie tied the knot with Abhishek Saha this weekend and the actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her Haldi ceremony held in Alibaug. An intimate wedding, attended by close friends and family, also saw cousin Imran Khan.

Imran along with his mother Nuzhat Khan posed with the happy couple. For those unaware, Zayn made her acting debut with Netflix' Mrs. Serial Killer in 2020.

Imran Khan was recently spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and was accompanied by his daughter, Imara. The Katti Batti actor tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011 but the couple has been in news for their separation since May last year. They separated after eight years of marriage.

Recently, it was reported that Kaalakaandi actor Akshay Oberoi had stated that his close friend Imran Khan had quit acting. And the emotions around reflected in the netizens' reactions to Imran’s rare appearance. Some urged him to 'come back', sharing how much they were missing him, and that he looked 'awesome'.

In November 2020, Avantika Malik had shared a cryptic note about healing. She took to her Instagram stories to share this thoughtful and deep message about healing.

Avantika Malik took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic message about healing and hurting. Her post said, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f***ing it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” While sharing the same, she wrote, “I am healing”. She also added a pink ‘I am healing’ gif to the story.

