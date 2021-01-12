Imran Khan's Birthday: Celebrate The Star's Birthday With These Binge-worthy Films

Bollywood actor Imran Khan left a mark on the audiences with his performance in the 2008 romantic movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He played the character of Jai Singh Rathore in the movie who was fondly called as Rats by his friends. This film tells the story of two best friends Jai and Aditi, played by Imran and Genelia D'Souza, who make an adorable and perfect couple but they refuse to be in a relationship. But when they start dating other people, they realise that they love each other. Imran Khan's birthday falls on January 13. Celebrate the star's birthday by watching his other notable works.

Also read | Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Baby's First Photo Shared By Cricketer's Brother? Toes Here

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Called Himself 'one Without A Degree' When Offered Honorary Doctorate

Celebrate Imran Khan's birthday by watching these films

1. I Hate Luv Storys

The plot of this 2010 romantic film revolves around Simran, played by Sonam Kapoor, who falls in love with Jay, played by Imran Khan, who absolutely hates romance. Eventually, Jay also starts falling for her but is hesitant to confess his feelings to her. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.6. This is one of the most interesting of Imran Khan's films to watch.

2. Break Ke Baad

The plot of this movie revolves around Aaliya, played by Deepika Padukone, who is not ready for a committed relationship with Abhay, played by Imran Khan. But when he announces that he is getting married to somebody else, she is left shaken. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.2.

3. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

This 2010 romantic film revolves around Kush, played by Imran Khan, who falls in love with Dimple, played by Katrina Kaif. Dimple is his elder brother Luv, played by Ali Zafar's, bride. How the trio gets out of this love triangle makes the movie worthwhile to watch. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

4. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

This 2012 romantic comedy film tells the story of Rahul, played by Imran Khan, and Riana, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who after a drunken night realise that they are married. They decide to divorce each other but the following days make them learn something as well. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

5. Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

The plot of this gangster drama film revolves around Shoaib, played by Akshay Kumar, who becomes the new gang leader. He finds a protege Aslam, played by Imran Khan. But the trouble begins when they both fall in love with the same girl. The film has an IMDB rating of 4.6. This is one of the best of Imran Khan's movies to watch.

6. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

This movie revolves around Sriram, played by Imran Khan, who lies to his girlfriend Dia, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and breaks her heart. But she agrees to only reconcile with him on one difficult condition. The film has an IMDB rating of 4.9.

Also read | Sanjana Sanghi Stuns In An All-shimmer Saree, Says 'Bling It On'

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Observes Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary; Says 'you Gave Me Purpose'

Image courtesy- @imrankhan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.