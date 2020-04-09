Kay Kay Menon Knows How To 'perform' Not 'promote'; Says His Work Should Speak For Him

Bollywood actor, Kay Kay Menon is hardly active on social media and his life remains a mystery for many. Despite being one of the most talented actors in the industry, the actor himself feels that he is good at "performing" not "promoting" which somewhat wanes his popularity with the masses. In an interview with a daily portal, Menon opened up about his lack of "self-promotional" skills.

In the interview, when asked if he deliberately avoids self-promoting, Kay Kay Menon replied that he simply lacks those skills. He said he does not have the "expertise in those departments" adding that some people are, however, "blessed" with them. Menon does promote his work because, the actor feels, "that is required". He believes that his work should promote him.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan praised the entire cast and crew of Special OPs helmed by Neeraj Pandey. Kay Kay Menon played the role of RAW agent Himmat Singh. About this, Menon said he was grateful to Hrithik for his appreciation and that actor felt good knowing it was heartfelt.

Talking about his craft and role of Himmant Singh in the series, Kay Kay Menon said that he believes in playing the person more than the role. His idea is to first figure out the character.

Kay Kay Menon's movies

Kay Kay Menon, besides, this has a lot of movies and critically appreciated roles to his name. One may remember his villainous character in the movie Haider (Vishal Bharadwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet) where Menon played the role of Khurram Meer (Claudius). Apart from this, he is also known for movies like Vodka Diaries, Gulal, Black Friday, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Gazi Attack, Life in a Metro and many more. He also has a host of movies lined up like Firrkie, Love All, San'75 and Rashna: The Ray of Light.

