'KBC 13:' Pratik Gandhi Runs Lines With Host Amitabh Bachchan From 'Scam 1992'; WATCH

Recently, Sony Entertainment took to their verified Instagram handle and dropped a new Shandaar Shukravaar episode promo video for their reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13. Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi will be taking the hot seat in KBC 13. Watch the video below.

Pratik Gandhi & Pankaj Tripathi appear as guests on KBC 13

In the promo clip, Pratik Gandhi reacts to host Amitabh Bachchan as he runs lines with him from his blockbuster series, Scam 1992. In the web series, Gandhi as Harshad Mehta says, "Locha, lafda, jalebi aur fafda ko Gujarati ki life se koi nahi nikaal sakta (No one can take scams, tussles, jalebis and fafdas out of a Gujarati's life)." Reacting to the dialogue, Bachchan says, "Ye sab dialoguebaazi hai. Isme bahut risk hoga, aapko maalum hai (These are all over-the-top theatrics. It will be very risky, do you even realise it)?"

Gandhi, then fires back with his popular dialogue, "Risk hai toh isk hai (Love is all about taking a risk)." At this point, Bachchan can be seen applauding as he says, "Aaye haaye," and Tripathi laughs with Gandhi.

In Scam 1992, Gandhi essayed the lead role of scammer-stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the Hansal Mehta directorial. The Gujarati actor shot to fame overnight as many filmmakers started offering him big projects. Gandhi will next be seen in Bhavai, alongside Aindrita Ray. He also has Amazon miniTV short flick, Shimmy, and Disney+ Hotstar's Six Suspects with Richa Chadha.

On the other hand, Tripathi is known for his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Newton, Gurgaon, and Sacred Games. He was recently seen in Mimi alongside Kriti Sanon and Kaagaz. The actor will next be seen in 83, Bachchan Pandey, and OMG- Oh My God! 2.

So far, KBC 13 has hosted various celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, and Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh. The celebs shared their experiences, lessons, had fun interactions with the iconic actor Bachchan and won large amounts that have been donated to charities of their choice.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@pratikgandhiofficial